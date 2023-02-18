Bruce Willis' Diagnosis Highlights Dementia Warning Signs

-

This week's announcement of movie star Bruce Willis' Dementia diagnosis is highlighting how common the disease is becoming.

The Alzheimer's Association said Dementia is one of the fastest growing diseases and is expected to affect 12 million Americans by 2050.

Researchers said there isn't a cure for Dementia, but knowing the signs earlier could help you and your family develop strategies for living with the disease.

With Bruce Willis' family shedding light on his diagnosis of Dementia, it's leading more people to learn about the disease.

Jacob Will is a board member of the Oklahoma Alzheimer’s Association.

"Dementia is a progressive disease that attacks not only short term and long term memory, but your ability to speak, perform activities of daily living really affects almost all parts of your brain and your function," Will said.

Will said the disease is becoming more common and more than 67,000 Oklahomans live with some form of Dementia.

"Every time I meet somebody, more often than not, they've got a connection with it," Will said.

Will said Dementia usually affects people over the age of 60, but can occur in people as early as their 40s.

The Alzheimer's Association said the warning signs of Dementia differ from typical age-related changes.

Typical signs of age-related memory changes include making a bad decision once in a while, missing a monthly payment, or forgetting what day it is and remembering it later.

Signs of Dementia include things like poor judgement and decision-making, inability to manage a budget, or losing track of the date or what season it is.

"For a lot of people, because this is a slowly progressive disease, it's very difficult to diagnose early because people ride off those symptoms. They have those things. 'Well, it's just, you know, I'm having a bad day,'" Will said.

Will said the most important part of treatment for Dementia is a strong support network, which the Alzheimer's Association can help develop.

