OKC Man Fulfills Dream Of Being A Firefighter

Saturday, February 18th 2023, 11:59 am
A Norman man has fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a firefighter on Friday.
Reece Gibbins call to service runs in his family and now he gets to wear his uniform with pride.
Gibbins said “It makes you really think about your community and look at things in a different way”.
Gibbins is excited to live out his dream while keeping his family legacy alive.
