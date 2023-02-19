Man Accused Of Punching Developmentally Challenged Child Arrested By Sperry Police

Saturday, February 18th 2023, 6:44 pm
A man is in custody after police said he assaulted a developmentally challenged 12-year-old.
Sperry Police said officers were called to the school in early February and witnesses told them Brandon Morgan punched the child in the side of the head and then dragged her inside, where she tripped and fell into the corner of a table.
Police arrested Morgan for child abuse.
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 17th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023