Firefighters Urge Regular Maintenance Of Smoke Detectors

Firefighters across Green Country want to make sure everyone has a working smoke detector in their home.

They say they are concerned with how many people are not aware smoke detectors can expire and want to make sure yours is working properly.

No one expects a house fire will happen to them, but firefighters say installing a smoke detector and maintaining it could save lives if it happens to you.

Broken Arrow Fire Department's Chief Jeremy Moore says a smoke detector is like the nose of the house.

"Smoke detectors are so important because when we are sleeping our sense of smell is not as good as when we're awake. When people are asleep at night, we need those smoke detectors to identify the smoke, make the sound, and wake people up so they can get out and stay out,” Moore said.

Firefighters say deaths related to house fires are usually avoidable, especially, with several options including those for the visually or hearing impaired.

"We know that in 3/5 of the deaths that occur in fires across the United States are in homes that did not have a working smoke detector. So, it's paramount that we get working smoke detectors into every single house because we know they save lives,” Moore said.

Moore recommends testing your smoke detector monthly and changing the battery every six months.

He says another detector people should install is a carbon monoxide detector.

"We encourage all of our residents to have both. A smoke detector will pick up on smoke if there is an active fire. A carbon monoxide detector picks up on that carbon monoxide gas which is colorless and odorless,” Moore said.

Moore says carbon monoxide is produced by cooking appliances, hot water heaters, or any appliance that burns gas and is deadly if you breath it in.

Chief Moore says most fire departments in the area will check your smoke detectors or install a new one for you if you call their non-emergency number.