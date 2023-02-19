Traffic Slowed After Semi Trailer Catches Fire On Broken Arrow Expressway


Saturday, February 18th 2023, 9:10 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Traffic was snarled on the Broken Arrow Expressway on Saturday after a semi caught fire near Harvard around 7 p.m.

Tulsa Police and firefighters responded to the scene on Highway 64 and put the fire out.

Traffic is returning to normal, but was still slowed in the westbound lanes.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 18th, 2023

February 19th, 2023

February 19th, 2023

February 19th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 19th, 2023

February 19th, 2023

February 19th, 2023

February 19th, 2023