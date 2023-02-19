By: News On 6

Traffic Slowed After Semi Trailer Catches Fire On Broken Arrow Expressway

-

Traffic was snarled on the Broken Arrow Expressway on Saturday after a semi caught fire near Harvard around 7 p.m.

Tulsa Police and firefighters responded to the scene on Highway 64 and put the fire out.

Traffic is returning to normal, but was still slowed in the westbound lanes.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.