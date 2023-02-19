Chili Dinner Raises Money For Family Of Waste Truck Driver Killed While Working

By: News On 6

The community came together for a chili dinner fundraiser on Saturday in honor of waste truck driver Clarence Bond, who was killed in November.

Bond died after being hit by a car while working.

The chili dinner was hosted by the Akdar Shrine of Tulsa and money raised will go to Bond's five kids and wife.

"It's just a small token of what we can do to just let them know that we love them, they're important to us, they matter to us, and that's what we're doing here tonight," said Paul Ross, American Waste Control VP.

Several businesses helped organize the event, as well as the Sand Springs and Redfork-Brookside Masonic Lodges.