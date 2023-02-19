City Of Tulsa Asking For Help Reporting Potholes


Sunday, February 19th 2023, 9:11 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla -

The city of Tulsa is asking the community to report any potholes. 

After you make a report, crews will show up to fix the pothole. 

Carson Colvin with the city said crews are working overtime to patch up the roads.

If you want to report potholes that are impacting your commute you can call 311 or by using the City of Tulsa App.


