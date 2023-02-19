Firefighters Battle Grass Fire In Tulsa

Sunday, February 19th 2023, 12:33 pm
A grass fire on the northeast side of Tulsa near Spartan College was extinguished by firefighters Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters are unsure of what caused the flames, but said the fire was spreading fast in a field near E. Pine and N. 89th E. Ave. before they were able to put it out.
This is a developing story…
