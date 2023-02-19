Man Hit & Killed By Car In Catoosa, OHP Says

Sunday, February 19th 2023, 12:54 pm
A 24-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Catoosa Sunday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP said Brian Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders after the 5 a.m. crash on I-44 and SH-66.
Troopers at the scene said the crashed happened on the eastbound exit ramp of I-44 to SH66 northbound in Catoosa.
OHP is investigating the cause of the crash and the drivers' condition.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
This is a developing story.
