Man Hit & Killed By Car In Catoosa, OHP Says


Sunday, February 19th 2023, 12:54 pm

By: News On 6


A 24-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Catoosa Sunday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said Brian Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders after the 5 a.m. crash on I-44 and SH-66.

Troopers at the scene said the crashed happened on the eastbound exit ramp of I-44 to SH66 northbound in Catoosa.

OHP is investigating the cause of the crash and the drivers' condition. 

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

This is a developing story.
