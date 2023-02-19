City Of Tulsa Asking Drivers To Report Potholes

-

The City of Tulsa knows potholes are a big problem and now it's easier for citizens to report them.

Potholes are always an issue in Tulsa, and lately, drivers are even more frustrated because damaged vehicles have to be fixed.

Kelsey Payton knows the pitfalls of potholes. She's run into them a lot since moving to Tulsa and recently, potholes have blown out her tires and she's frustrated.

“There was a huge pothole, but it was kind of heavy traffic and so I couldn’t see it coming. I couldn’t get around it because there were cars on the other side and I just hit it. I didn’t think that anything was wrong because I kept driving and then all of a sudden, I got a flat tire,” Payton said.

She says this is the second time a pothole has damaged her car while driving through the city and trying to get her car fixed, is a hassle.

“It got the front and the back tire, but thankfully the rims were okay, so it wasn’t too bad,” Payton said.

The city recently made a post on Facebook asking folks to report potholes. Many commentors said they don't believe the potholes will be fixed.

Carson Colvin with the city says he wants to ensure people crews are working overtime to fix the potholes.

“Since January 23, we’ve had more than 8,000 potholes that have been filled and they’re continuing to go out there and do that,” Colvin said.

He says they’ve had more than 350 reports since the post was made.

“The big thing with potholes is they focus on the big ones first, the ones that could potentially do some damage to your vehicle and then we come back in and do the smaller ones as they go,” Colvin said.

Colvin says fixing the streets is the number one thing residents want to see happen. Payton says she hopes there will be a solution soon.

“It’s frustrating having to navigate anywhere you go. It’s like you kind of feel like you’re in Mario Cart, like you’re dodging potholes.” Payton said.

You can report pothole locations by calling 311. You can also report them by using the City of Tulsa App or emailing tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org.