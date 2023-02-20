1 Injured In Possible Road Rage Shooting

Monday, February 20th 2023, 6:15 am
A woman was shot in a possible road rage incident near East Admiral Place and South Yale Avenue, according to Tulsa Police.
Investigators say, a woman flagged down officers Monday morning and told them she had been shot in the head. Police say it appears that a dark-colored vehicle was following the victim and fired a round into the victim’s vehicle. Authorities said this could be a road rage incident, but the investigation is incomplete.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story.
