1 Injured In Possible Road Rage Shooting

By: News On 6

A woman was shot in a possible road rage incident near East Admiral Place and South Yale Avenue, according to Tulsa Police.

Investigators say, a woman flagged down officers Monday morning and told them she had been shot in the head. Police say it appears that a dark-colored vehicle was following the victim and fired a round into the victim’s vehicle. Authorities said this could be a road rage incident, but the investigation is incomplete.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.