Ram Recalls Over 300,000 Pickups

By: News On 6, CBS News

Dodge is recalling more than 300,000 ram trucks in the U.S. because of a potential fire hazard.

Drivers are warned not to park their vehicles inside. Dodge says it knows of at least six fires that may be related to the problem but also says the risk is minimal. To find out if your vehicle is a part of the recall visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter your vehicle identification number.