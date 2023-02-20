Ram Recalls Over 300,000 Pickups


Monday, February 20th 2023, 6:15 am

By: News On 6, CBS News


TULSA, Okla. -

Dodge is recalling more than 300,000 ram trucks in the U.S. because of a potential fire hazard.

Drivers are warned not to park their vehicles inside. Dodge says it knows of at least six fires that may be related to the problem but also says the risk is minimal. To find out if your vehicle is a part of the recall visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter your vehicle identification number.
