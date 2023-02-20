Rep. Josh Brecheen Holds Series Of Town Hall Meetings

Monday, February 20th 2023, 7:03 am
U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen will be in Green Country for more town hall meetings on Monday.
He'll visit Okmulgee, Claremore, Pryor, and Bartlesville to hear feedback and answer questions about policy issues impacting Oklahomans. See the full schedule below.
Okmulgee
9:00 am – 10:00 am
Okmulgee Town Hall
OSU Institute of Technology
Student Union
E. 1st St.
Okmulgee, OK 74447
Claremore
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Claremore Town Hall
Claremore Conference Center
Will Rogers North Ballroom
1400 W. Country Club Rd.
Claremore, OK 74017
Pryor
2:00pm – 3:00pm
Pryor Town Hall
Graham Community Center
6 N. Adair Street
Pryor, OK 74361
Bartlesville
5:00pm – 6:00pm
Bartlesville Town Hall
Bartlesville Community Center
Community Hall
300 SE Adams Blvd.
Bartlesville, OK 74003
