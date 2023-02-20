Rep. Josh Brecheen Holds Series Of Town Hall Meetings

By: News On 6

U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen will be in Green Country for more town hall meetings on Monday.

He'll visit Okmulgee, Claremore, Pryor, and Bartlesville to hear feedback and answer questions about policy issues impacting Oklahomans. See the full schedule below.

Okmulgee

9:00 am – 10:00 am

Okmulgee Town Hall

OSU Institute of Technology

Student Union

E. 1st St.

Okmulgee, OK 74447

Claremore

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Claremore Town Hall

Claremore Conference Center

Will Rogers North Ballroom

1400 W. Country Club Rd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Pryor

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Pryor Town Hall

Graham Community Center

6 N. Adair Street

Pryor, OK 74361

Bartlesville

5:00pm – 6:00pm

Bartlesville Town Hall

Bartlesville Community Center

Community Hall

300 SE Adams Blvd.

Bartlesville, OK 74003