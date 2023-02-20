Police: Threat At Bristow Schools Averted


Monday, February 20th 2023, 9:13 am

By: News On 6


Bristow Public Schools says it has identified a threat made against the school and the threat has been adverted.

The district posted a message on its Facebook page Monday morning saying there would be a heightened police presence on campus after someone made an anonymous threat on social media. Bristow Police say the threat has been averted and that the person who made the threat has been identified.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made but did say they are taking the proper steps.
