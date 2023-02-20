Cooking Corner: Sheet Pan Pancakes

By: News On 6

SHEET PAN PANCAKES: 3 FLAVORS Looking for a quick way to make a variety of pancakes flavors all in one pan? These Sheet Pan Pancakes are the perfect crowd-pleasing solution with three delectable flavors: Blueberry Lemon, Banana Nut, and Cinnamon Chip. Sure to please everyone’s pallet.

BATTER INGREDIENTS

6 Cups All Purpose Flour

1.5 Cups Granulated Sugar

2 Tbsp Baking Powder

2 Tbsp Salt

8 Large Eggs

5 Tbsp Vanilla

2.5 Cups Buttermilk

1.5 Sticks of butter

BLUEBERRY LEMON

1 Small Pint of Blueberries

1 Large Lemon

BANANA NUT

2 Fresh Bananas

1/2 Cup Walnut Pieces

1 Teaspoon Cinnamon

CINNAMON CHIP

1/4 Package Hershey’s Kitchens Cinnamon Chips

TOPPINGS

1 Tbsp Spray Whipped Cream

1 Tbsp Butter

1/4 Cup Maple Syrup

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease an entire cookie sheet with butter.

Combine flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and soda in a large bowl. Stir to combine.

Melt your butter and set aside. Combine 4 eggs with the buttermilk and vanilla in a small bowl and whisk to combine.

Pour the melted butter and buttermilk mixture into the dry ingredients and gently fold together until flour is combined and you reach a batter consistency.

Pour batter onto the prepared sheet pan, careful to only fill pan half deep.

Begin adding toppings to your batter. Keep in mind, you are making three flavors, so you’ll add toppings to the batter in thirds.

Starting on the lefthand side, scatter blueberries. Then, take your clean lemon and zest over the top, careful to distribute evenly.

On the middle third, top with banana slices and sprinkle with walnuts and cinnamon.

On the last third, sprinkle over the Hershey Cinnamon Chips.

Note: Take a toothpick or a wooden skewer and push several of the toppings through the batter.

Bake for 12 minutes or until the top springs back when lightly touched and the middle is no longer wobbly.

Serve immediately with suggested toppings. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 12 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 22 minutes

SERVINGS: 12