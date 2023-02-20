A New Leaf Transition Academy Shares How New License Helps Students

Monday, February 20th 2023, 4:51 pm
A New Leaf's transition academy recently received a license through the Oklahoma Board of Vocational Schools.
The organization helps adults with developmental disabilities receiving education and training for jobs out in the real world.
Lindsey Stewart joined Tatum Guinn during the 4 p.m. newscast to discuss how the license will help students.
