A New Leaf Transition Academy Shares How New License Helps Students


Monday, February 20th 2023, 4:51 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A New Leaf's transition academy recently received a license through the Oklahoma Board of Vocational Schools.

The organization helps adults with developmental disabilities receiving education and training for jobs out in the real world.

Lindsey Stewart joined Tatum Guinn during the 4 p.m. newscast to discuss how the license will help students.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 20th, 2023

February 21st, 2023

February 21st, 2023

February 21st, 2023

Top Headlines

February 21st, 2023

February 21st, 2023

February 21st, 2023

February 21st, 2023