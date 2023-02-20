Money Monday: High Inflation & Rising Interest Rates

Monday, February 20th 2023, 5:08 pm
The latest report show that inflation is stubbornly sticking around.
The CPI shows prices are up 6% last month compared to a year ago, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to once again raise interest rates.
On Monday, our financial expert Paul Hood joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to explain what this prolonged period of high inflation means for you.
