Money Monday: High Inflation & Rising Interest Rates


Monday, February 20th 2023, 5:08 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The latest report show that inflation is stubbornly sticking around.

The CPI shows prices are up 6% last month compared to a year ago, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to once again raise interest rates.

On Monday, our financial expert Paul Hood joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to explain what this prolonged period of high inflation means for you.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 20th, 2023

January 23rd, 2023

January 9th, 2023

November 14th, 2022

Top Headlines

February 21st, 2023

February 21st, 2023

February 21st, 2023

February 21st, 2023