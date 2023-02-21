Silver Alert Canceled After Missing 75-Year-Old Woman Located

By: News On 6

Breaking News Update 9:36 a.m. 2/21/23:

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have canceled a Silver Alert after 75-year-old Norma Barnett was located.

Troopers have not yet released details on where Barnett was found.





A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 75-year-old woman who was last seen in early February, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP Troopers issued the alert of behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office for 75-year-old Norma Barnett who was last seen on Wednesday, February 1 at around 10 a.m. in Alderson, Oklahoma.

Troopers do not have a description of what Barnett may be wearing or what direction she may have traveled but say she has family in Gowen and Tuskahoma, Oklahoma, and is believed to be driving a Tan 2001 Ford F150.

Barnett stands 5-foot-6 and weighs about 170 Lbs. and has white hair and brown eyes.

Troopers say Barnett has a history of dementia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 75-year-old Norma Barnett is asked to call 911.





