Police Allegedly Find Fentanyl Hidden Inside Wristwatch After Arrest In Tulsa

By: News On 6

A man is in custody after Tulsa Police say they found meth and nearly 250 grams of fentanyl hidden in a wristwatch and two pairs of pants.

Tulsa Police arrested Christopher Bartley near East 51st Street South and South Peoria Avenue on Saturday night on a felony warrant for forgery.

Investigators say Bartley allegedly stuffed meth and fentanyl in the pockets of both pairs of pants he was wearing. Police say they also allegedly found fentanyl inside his watch when he was booked into jail.

