Oklahoma Tourism Department Launches New Tourism Initiative

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Tourism department has created a new campaign designed to get more people to visit the state.

The campaign is called "Imagine That" and highlights the state's best parks, museums, restaurants and more.

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell says a thriving tourism industry is key to helping the state grow.

"This campaign showcases the best of Oklahoma and demonstrates the state's potential to a global audience. We are not just competing with 49 other states," said Pinnell.

Each ad for the campaign features music from a different Oklahoma-based artist.