Tulsa Non-Profit Working To Gain Support For Bill Aimed At Helping Tenants In Oklahoma

Tuesday, February 21st 2023, 7:02 am
A Tulsa non-profit is working to gain support for a bill aimed at providing more support to tenants in Oklahoma.
House Bill 2109 is designed to ensure tenants are protected against landlords if they voice concerns about their living conditions.
News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday morning with details.
