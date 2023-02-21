By: News On 6

Tulsa Non-Profit Working To Gain Support For Bill Aimed At Helping Tenants In Oklahoma

A Tulsa non-profit is working to gain support for a bill aimed at providing more support to tenants in Oklahoma.

House Bill 2109 is designed to ensure tenants are protected against landlords if they voice concerns about their living conditions.

