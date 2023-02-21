By: News On 6

Cherokee Nation Leaders To Discuss Legislative Priorities At The State Capitol

Cherokee Nation leaders will be at the state capitol this week to discuss legislative priorities.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and other leaders will meet with state lawmakers on Tuesday.

Chief Hoskin will speak on the House floor at 9:30a .m. on Tuesday morning and the Senate floor at 1:30 p.m.

The Cherokee Nation says the chief will highlight the Nation's partnership with the State of Oklahoma as well as the services and resources the tribe provides.



