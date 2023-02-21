Chicken & Waffles


Tuesday, February 21st 2023, 4:16 pm

We are happy to welcome back AC Marshall from Marshall's Family Catering into our Kitchen. This time he's going to show us how to make Chicken and Waffles.

Directions:

Chicken Bone In or Boneless. Fry as desired.

Waffles Recipe

  1. 2 Cups of all Purpose Flour
  2. 2 Tablespoons of granulated sugar.
  3. 2 teaspoons of baking poser
  4. 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
  5. 2 large eggs
  6. 1-1/2 cups of milk
  7. 2/3 a cup of unsalted butter, melted
  8. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Spray the waffle iron with nonstick spray. Pour batter into a waffle maker. Cook until golden brown. Eat Up.
