Chicken & Waffles

By: News On 6

-

We are happy to welcome back AC Marshall from Marshall's Family Catering into our Kitchen. This time he's going to show us how to make Chicken and Waffles.

Directions:

Chicken Bone In or Boneless. Fry as desired.

Waffles Recipe

2 Cups of all Purpose Flour 2 Tablespoons of granulated sugar. 2 teaspoons of baking poser 1 teaspoon of kosher salt 2 large eggs 1-1/2 cups of milk 2/3 a cup of unsalted butter, melted 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Spray the waffle iron with nonstick spray. Pour batter into a waffle maker. Cook until golden brown. Eat Up.



