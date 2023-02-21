Thunder Fellows Program Expands To College Students

Tuesday, February 21st 2023, 4:29 pm
The Thunder Fellows Program in Tulsa is expanding to include college students. The program aims to give more opportunities to black students in the sports, technology, and entertainment industries. The program's executive director Cedric Ikpo along with Lawrence King joined News On 6 to talk about the program's expansion.
