Thunder Fellows Program Expands To College Students


Tuesday, February 21st 2023, 4:29 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Thunder Fellows Program in Tulsa is expanding to include college students. The program aims to give more opportunities to black students in the sports, technology, and entertainment industries. The program's executive director Cedric Ikpo along with Lawrence King joined News On 6 to talk about the program's expansion.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 21st, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

February 22nd, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

February 22nd, 2023