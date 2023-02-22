Organizations Host Food Giveaway Event In North Tulsa

-

Food on the Move held a food festival Tuesday night in Tulsa where people can get free food.

A group from Texas was at the event, giving out healthy food including fresh produce and pre-made meals.

Roots Food Foundation has donated 100,000 healthy meals to people in Green Country this month, specifically in places where there are not enough grocery stores.

Their founder, Robert Jones, said everyone deserves access to healthy food.

"Roots Food Group makes and distributes medically tailored meals nationwide for healthcare companies and patients," Jones said.

Jones said the food will help people with diabetes, high-cholesterol, high blood pressure, and cancer.

The meals were donated to groups like Food on the Move, Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, and Tulsa Youth Works.

Chris Beach is the Pastor of Wesley Chapel in North Tulsa, and he helps pastors and nonprofits distribute food.

"I'm really excited to work with Roots Food Foundation today, to empower more kids and families in our community, to reach out and help the folks of North Tulsa who struggle with different health needs," Beach said.

He said his group has a passion to help people and the average Black man in North Tulsa dies at 54 because of high blood pressure and diabetes.

"We look forward to seeing people in our community living longer, living healthier lives, eating really healthy foods that empower their bodies," Beach said.