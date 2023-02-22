ODOT Closes Highway Ramp In Downtown Tulsa For Repairs

By: News On 6

The ramp from eastbound 412 to northbound L.L. Tisdale Parkway has been closed down after a semi truck hauling a forklift struck the bridge and caused some damage.

ODOT's spokesperson, TJ Gerlach said that the bridge closed last week, and that this is one of several bridge strikes since the beginning of 2023. Inspectors are still trying to assess the extent of the damage to come out with repair recommendations which could come out soon.

While the actual repairs shouldn't take more than a few days to complete, the entire process of inspecting and getting the project out to bid could leave the ramp closed for roughly a month.

"Once we get that report completed, they’ll make the recommendation. More than likely the secretary of transportation will have to declare an emergency in order to get the bidding process started ahead of a normal bidding opportunity, and once that is completed, first off will have to decide what kind of repair we do," Gerlach said.

With several bridge strikes this year, ODOT believes that the trucking industry can do more to help prevent future accidents.

"We just need the trucking industry out there to help us. If they have a load that is close to the legal height of 14 feet in the state of Oklahoma, break out that tape measure, measure those heights, and make sure you’re not anywhere close to that," Gerlach said.

In addition to this ramp being closed, drivers going east on I-244 and taking the ramp north to LL Tisdale Parkway should be aware of a lane shift on the ramp.