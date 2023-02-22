15-Year-Old Taken To Hospital After Tulsa Shooting, Police Say

By: News On 6

15-Year-Old Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Tulsa, Police Say

A teenager was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting near Harvard and Pine in Tulsa, according to police.

Tulsa Police said officers are looking for suspects, evidence and witnesses in the shooting around 2000 N. Harvard Ave.

TPD said firefighters and EMSA were performing first aid on the victim when officers arrived at the scene.

The severity of the injury is unknown and police said there is minimal information available at this time.

If you know anything about the shooting, call 911 or 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.