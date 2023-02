Watch: Tulsa Comedian Barry Friedman Discusses His New Book

By: News On 6

A comedian in Tulsa is out with a new book.

Barry Friedman, a stand-up comedian, political columnist, radio commentator and author, joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to talk about his new book "Jack Sh*t: Voluptuous Bagels and Other Concerns of Jack Friedman."

Friedman's new book is available on Amazon and Magic City Books in Tulsa.