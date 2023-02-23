Tulsa's Gathering Place To Host Free Spring Break Events For Families

Thursday, February 23rd 2023, 5:18 am
Tulsa's Gathering Place will be hosting free events for families during Spring Break.
Folks are invited for a week full of fun from March 13th to March 17th.
Each day there will be things to do at the park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Some activities for kids include live performances, an insect petting zoo and a geological dig.
Teenagers will have the opportunity to go on a unique adventure that ends in a chance to win a VR headset.
Click Here for more information on the upcoming events.
