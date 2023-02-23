Tulsa's Gathering Place To Host Free Spring Break Events For Families


Thursday, February 23rd 2023, 5:18 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa's Gathering Place will be hosting free events for families during Spring Break.

Folks are invited for a week full of fun from March 13th to March 17th.

Each day there will be things to do at the park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Some activities for kids include live performances, an insect petting zoo and a geological dig.

Teenagers will have the opportunity to go on a unique adventure that ends in a chance to win a VR headset.

Click Here for more information on the upcoming events.

