By: News On 6

Tulsa's Gathering Place To Host Free Spring Break Events For Families

-

Tulsa's Gathering Place will be hosting free events for families during Spring Break.

Folks are invited for a week full of fun from March 13th to March 17th.

Each day there will be things to do at the park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Some activities for kids include live performances, an insect petting zoo and a geological dig.

Teenagers will have the opportunity to go on a unique adventure that ends in a chance to win a VR headset.

Click Here for more information on the upcoming events.