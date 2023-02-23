Tulsa City Council Diverting Funds To Complete Construction Of Gilcrease Museum, New Animal Shelter

By: News On 6

Two City of Tulsa building projects are getting fresh infusions of cash.

The Gilcrease Museum project is running out of money because of cost overruns blamed on inflation and supply chain shortages. It is still a couple of years from completion.

The City Council is moving money saved on projects already completed, to add $6 million for Gilcrease, and $6 million for a new animal shelter. Construction on the shelter has yet to start.

"The team is out there building the museum as we speak and we're approaching a point, in March, where we need the money to finish construction of the building," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

According to Mayor Bynum the extra money for the Gilcrease Museum will finish the building, but not the exhibits. That will cost another $21 million. The source of that money has not yet been determined.



















