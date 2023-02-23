Mother Of Boy Found Walking Alone In Pittsburg County Neighborhood Located

By: News On 6

Breaking News Update 7:57 a.m. 2/23/23:

The mother of a boy who was found wandering in an Oklahoma neighborhood on Thursday morning has contacted authorities and will be reunited with her son, according to Sheriff Chris Morris, from the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.

After sharing the boy's photo on social media and sharing it with news outlets, the sheriff says the boy's the mother called and will pick him up.

This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

Authorities are working to identify a boy who was found in Pittsburg County.

According to Sheriff Chris Morris, from the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 3 a.m. on Thursday about a young man who was seen walking around a neighborhood in Longtown, near Oak Street.

Deputies say the boy, who appears to be around 12 years of age, is non-verbal and they believe he is autistic.

Sheriff Morris says the boy was taken to the hospital to be checked out and he is now with authorities at the sheriff's office.

Authorities ask anyone who recognizes the boy, or who may have information on his identity to call the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at (918)-423-5858.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.