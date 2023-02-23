FC Tulsa Teams With News On 6 & Tulsa CW To Air 5 Matches In 2023

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa soccer is coming to News on 6 and the Tulsa CW this summer.

Griffin Media will air five matches this season beginning with Detroit City on June 30 and the Rio Grande Valley Toros on July 21 on Channel 6.

"This is a complete game changer for FC Tulsa and our fans,” said FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr. “The ability to showcase our club on CBS and partner with a group like Griffin Media was a no-brainer when we were presented with the opportunity. We look forward to working with the Griffin team to continue to make FC Tulsa a club that all of Tulsa can take pride in and continue to help grow."

Three more matches will air on the CW in August and September as FC Tulsa takes on Tampa, San Antonio, and Phoenix.

“We are extremely proud to partner with FC Tulsa to air select games on our stations and bring the fun, passion, and athleticism of our hometown team to viewers across Green Country,” said Rob Krier, President of Griffin Media. “This is just another way that Oklahoma’s Own is delivering on our promise to keep Oklahomans safe, informed, and entertained.”



