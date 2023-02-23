Broken Arrow Students Raise Chickens And Ducks; Sell Eggs As Part Of Class

-

Broken Arrow students are taking science class outside and learning how to raise farm animals.

The students at Options Academy in Broken Arrow are learning how to raise chickens and ducks.

"My favorite part about the chickens and like the whole leadership class is we get to like bond with each other. We get to learn things about each other. We get to learn how to take care of animals, and like learn about them," said Charlotte Szela, a sophomore.

The students said the chickens are like therapy animals and will come and sit with them during class.

"With school, it's kind of hard to get in your own comfort zone, and I believe with the chickens it helps the kids really get connected with each other," said Austin Harris, a senior.

The teacher said the chicken raising program started because some of the kids got attached to some of the baby chicks they hatched in biology class.

The students learn about the science of raising animals, but also about business and finance.

"The business end of it, as far as developing a business plan and figuring out how much we're going to charge for eggs, and where the profits are going to go,” said Elisa Heroux, who teaches science. “I think it's important for them to understand the finance part of it since they'll be living on their own at some point and having to budget."

Heroux said this program has changed the lives of her students, and many have started getting better grades and acting better in class.

"The first time you say alternative school, people assume that's where the bad kids go, and our kids need to be shown in a much brighter light, because they're not bad kids, they're great kids, and I wouldn't want to teach anywhere else,” said Heroux.

Walker Neely, a senior, said he's learned a lot and hopes people will see the kids at his school in a positive light.

"I hope they see that Options Academy just isn't a bunch of delinquents, and that we actually have some good kids here," said Neely.

The students will start selling the eggs for $4 a carton online once they get the website up and running soon.