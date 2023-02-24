TFD Using 'Safety Cloud' To Alert Drivers To Move Over When Responding To Wrecks

Tulsa drivers may be noticing alerts in their vehicles or on their phones, telling them to slow down and move over because an emergency vehicle is pulled over nearby. That's because the Tulsa Fire Department recently upgraded its technology.

This technology is being used all over the country. Now that it's here in Tulsa, emergency responders hope it can help save lives.

As drivers make their way around Tulsa, they may notice a new sound and message getting their attention, depending on what they drive.

It's an alert from Haas Alert Safety Cloud and it's connected to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Right now the alerts are only for Stellantis vehicles, like a 2018 or newer Jeep, Dodge, Ram or Chrysler.

The alerts also pop up on Waze and Apple Maps.

"When your emergency or flashing lights are activated, Safety Cloud automatically begins delivering digital alerts to nearby and approaching drivers,” a video on the company’s website states.

"About 30 seconds in advance. So typically about a quarter of a mile away,” Brock Aun with Haas Alert said.

Aun said the idea is to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, which is already Oklahoma law.

"There's been studies done that show that digital alerting can reduce the likelihood of collision by up to 90 percent,” Aun said.

Thursday’s announcement from TFD comes about a month after two firefighters were hurt on the job, after someone ran into Engine 10 in icy conditions.

One firefighter is back at work and the other is still recovering, after they were thrown over a retaining wall.

TFD Chief Michael Baker said engine 10 is out of service because of the wreck.

"The Tulsa Fire Department cannot afford to lose anymore fire apparatus to needless accidents,” he said.

Allied Towing has been using Safety Cloud for about a year. Now, about 100 firetrucks and other vehicles in TFD's fleet have the technology too.

This upgrade cost about $90,000. Baker said because INCOG provided about 80 percent of that money, taxpayers had a "minimal impact" for this upgrade. The rest of the money came from the fire department's budget.

TFD said it has been using the technology for a couple of weeks.