Family Remembers Claremore Man Who Died In Motorcycle Crash

The family of a Claremore man killed in a motorcycle wreck is sharing memories of him and his love for all things motorcycles, horses, and his grandkids.

Mitchell Stamper died over the weekend. He was heading east on Will Rogers boulevard when a car turning hit him on his bike.

His family said riding on his motorcycle was his absolute favorite thing to do.

Mitch Stamper was authentically himself, from swimming in blue jeans to his love of horses.

“He’s ornery," said Brandi Stamper. "You can sum it up-- he's a long haired, tattooed, ornery man.”

Brandi said her dad was a jokester with a huge heart and love for everyone– especially his family.

He had three kids, several grandkids, and a loving wife.

“He loved his grandbabies," she said. "Those were his pride and joy more than anything in life.”

Brandi said Mitch rode horses and he was always creating things like a leather seat, and riding his Harley was his favorite pastime.

"I don't care if it was snowing outside, ice on the road, raining, sunshine, he had to be on that bike,” she said.

Mitch was heading to the store on Sunday when a driver hit his bike in downtown Claremore. Brandi said it was a call no family ever wants to get.

“They prayed for him, and held his hand," she said about Good Samaritans in the wreck. "Knowing dad wasn’t alone in those final moments meant the world to me.”

She’s urging everyone to look twice for people on motorcycles.

The family is asking for motorcycle riders to meet and ride from the American Legion in Pryor to the funeral home on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

They ask riders to come in Harley attire or jeans and a t-shirt.