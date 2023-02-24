Former President Of Brazil Visits Gov. Stitt And Mayor Of Broken Arrow

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met with Governor Kevin Stitt and with Broken Arrow's mayor, Debra Wimpee.

Bolsonaro met Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee at the city's police department.

The former president has been in the United States since the start of the year.

Mayor Wimpee said a Broken Arrow police officer's brother works for Bolsonaro and she invited them.

The city said Bolsonaro's visit was personal and nothing official was discussed, but many questions remain unanswered.

Jair Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before his term ended on January 1.

Current President Lula da Silva took office, and days later the former president's supporters stormed the country's Capital.

Brazil's Supreme Court agreed to open an investigation into Bolsonaro, accusing him of encouraging anti-democratic protests that led to the Capital riot.

The events sparked widespread condemnation, leading to 41 Democratic Representatives to ask President Joe Biden to revoke Bolsonaro's visa.

Governor Kevin Stitt'S office said Bolsonaro met with Stitt on Monday, but didn't share any details about the meeting.

Video posted to Twitter shows Bolsonaro with Broken Arrow police officers, shaking hands and taking photos during his visit.

Another video's description said he visited fire and police departments in Oklahoma.

On her official Facebook page, Broken Arrow Mayor Deborah Wimpee said she "always looks forward to sitting down and discussing the finest police department around."

We asked her team what this meant, but they refused to comment on specific questions.

However, Broken Arrow Police Department did make the following statement: “This was a personal visit. There was no official business involving the City of Broken Arrow. I would advise you to reach out to Mr. Bolsonaro’s team for further comment.”

The Broken Arrow Police Department said they will not be releasing any additional comments.