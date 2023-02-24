2 Hospitalized After Rollover Crash Near Turkey Mountain

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say alcohol may have played a factor in a rollover crash near Turkey Mountain that sent two people to the hospital around midnight on Thursday.

According to officers, a red truck was spotted swerving near West 61st Street and South Elwood Avenue and eventually lost control and crashed.

Police say a good Samaritan broke a window and pulled a woman out of the vehicle.

Tulsa firefighters say they had to cut the roof off the truck to pull out the man who was driving.

According to police, officers say they could smell alcohol on the driver.

Both people were sent to the hospital and are expected to survive.





