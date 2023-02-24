More Expectant Mothers Being Diagnosed With Congenital Heart Disease

By: CBS News

More expectant mothers are being diagnosed with congenital heart disease. Marian Smith is a yoga instructor. When she was 2 months pregnant and found herself struggling to breathe, she knew something was terribly wrong.

“I couldn’t really go anywhere outside of my apartment, because I would be so short of breath, I couldn’t run anymore, I couldn’t do yoga without feeling faint," she said.

Smith was worried about the safety of her baby. She went to see cardiologist Dr. Dan Halpern at NYU Langone Health. The diagnosis shocked her: congenital heart disease - a tiny hole in her heart. Doctor Halpern says she needed treatment.

“The procedure itself was done with the minimal amount of radiation that could be used for it, and there was also fetal, baby protection," Dr. Halpern said. Surgeons used a catheter to repair the hole when she was 18 weeks along. Smith says she noticed immediate improvement.

“Amazing, it was like a breath of fresh air even when I came to, I knew that in a couple weeks I’ll be feeling better and I can celebrate my pregnancy, and I can have the delivery that I wanted," Smith said.

A few months later, she gave birth to a healthy boy named Idenara.

Smith's pregnancy helped reveal a heart problem that can go undetected, causing 150,000 strokes a year. “Nowadays, congenital heart disease is among the most prevalent conditions that young women of childbearing age could have," Dr. Halpern said. Dr. Halpern advises expectant mothers to see a doctor if they experience shortness of breath, chest pain, or heart palpitations.

Smith hopes others learn from her experience. “If something doesn’t feel right, speak up, advocate for yourself, get your heart checked, don’t ignore it," she said.

About one in four people are born with a similar hole in their heart. But in most cases, it doesn’t cause any health issues and requires no treatment.