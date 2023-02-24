By: News On 6

Emergency SNAP Benefits To Expire At The End Of The Month

-

In less than a week, emergency SNAP allotments from the federal government are set to expire.

The non-profit 'Hunger Free Oklahoma' says the state is set to lose nearly $40 million per month to help feed people struggling financially.

News On 6's Autumn Bracey joins was live on Thursday morning with details on the impact it could have.



