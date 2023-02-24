Tulsa City Council Seeks National Monument Status For Historic Greenwood District

Friday, February 24th 2023, 6:30 am
Tulsa's historic Greenwood District could soon be designated as a national monument.
The Tulsa City Council approved a resolution calling for the designation.
President Joe Biden now has to approve the request.
The designation would cover the entire Greenwood District.
Oklahoma has a national memorial in Oklahoma City, but if approved, this would be the state's first national monument.
