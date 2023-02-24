Tulsa Fire Museum To Host Annual Living Exhibit In Honor Of Black History Month


Friday, February 24th 2023, 6:46 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Fire Museum is hosting its annual living exhibit on Friday in honor of Black History Month.

On Friday, the museum will recognize Retired Fire Cpt. Ernie Jackson who served with the Tulsa Fire Department for 25 years.

Cpt. Jackson was hired in 1976 and served in many roles, including fire equipment officer and training officer.

Friday's living exhibit is set to begin at 6 p.m.

