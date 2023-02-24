Young Welders Compete For Trade School Scholarships As Industry Faces Labor Shortage

-

The American Welding Society predicts the industry will face a shortage of nearly half a million workers by next year.

It said a wave of retirements are anticipated as the average age of welders is 55 years old. Tulsa Welding School said this makes it no better time for young welders to enter the workforce.

The school has been offering hands-on training in welding since 1949, and more recently, HVAC and electrical programs.

The welding program takes just seven months to complete and Campus President of Tulsa Welding School Shalisa Powell said employers seek out its graduates.

"Here in Tulsa there are a couple companies that will hire 1,500 students all at once," she continued saying, "It is a lot, so we are excited to be able to give that to the community at large because it is such a demand."

To spark interest in the trade, Tulsa Welding School is hosting a national high school welding competition Saturday, February 25. Every participant will receive a $500 scholarship and the winner will get their full tuition paid for.

"School costs money, everybody knows that. For quality education you are going to have to pay for it," said Director of Training & Student Services Chris Schuler. "To have the opportunity to get a scholarship where you do not have to pay anything that is a tremendous opportunity, so a young person can come in here Saturday and walk away with a future that is paid for."

Industry leaders in Green Country will also be in attendance with prizes for the students. Tulsa Welding School's National Director of High School Admissions Tony Dues said students from six different states have signed up to showcase their welding skills, even coming from as far as Arizona.

Dues said he is a welder by trade and knows the immense opportunities that come from having the skillset.

"You can go to anywhere to work and there is welding jobs most likely," he continued saying, "It is a great opportunity for these young men and women to go out right out of high school and get a really good job that they can make some good money at and travel if they want to."

Schuler said he hopes events like this will give seniors another option as they make plans for after graduation. "Everybody knows about a 4-year degree, but that is not the only way to have a lucrative and successful career and young folks need to know that there are opportunities out there, he said. "They can work with their hands, earn a good living, it is consistent, and the demand is tremendous right now."

The competition is open to any high school senior in a welding program. Registration on Saturday begins at 7 a.m. and the welding challenges kick off at 8 a.m. The awards ceremony where the school will present the scholarships will be held at 1:30 p.m.

Tulsa Welding School is located at 2545 E 11th St. in Tulsa.