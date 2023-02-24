Pet of the Week: Havarti

Friday, February 24th 2023, 12:51 pm
It's Friday and that means it's time for our Pet of the Week.
Meet Havarti a 4-month-old lab mix that was rescued from being dumped. She's a sweet puppy who's very shy at first but will warm up and give you puppy love and cuddles. She'll make an excellent family pet would love a home with a backyard and maybe some kids to play with.
If you'd like to adopt Havarti call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
