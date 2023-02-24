Pet of the Week: Havarti


Friday, February 24th 2023, 12:51 pm

By: News On 6


It's Friday and that means it's time for our Pet of the Week.

Meet Havarti a 4-month-old lab mix that was rescued from being dumped. She's a sweet puppy who's very shy at first but will warm up and give you puppy love and cuddles. She'll make an excellent family pet would love a home with a backyard and maybe some kids to play with.

If you'd like to adopt Havarti call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 24th, 2023

February 17th, 2023

December 30th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

Top Headlines

February 25th, 2023

February 25th, 2023

February 25th, 2023

February 25th, 2023