Bartlesville Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect


Friday, February 24th 2023, 10:11 pm

By: News On 6


BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -

Police are searching for a suspect accused in a bank robbery in Bartlesville Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to Truity Credit Union at 2612 SE Washington Blvd around 3:35 p.m., in reference to a robbery.

Bartlesville Police shared photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle on their Facebook page.

If you have any information, you can contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.
