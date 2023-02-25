Bartlesville Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect

By: News On 6

Police are searching for a suspect accused in a bank robbery in Bartlesville Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to Truity Credit Union at 2612 SE Washington Blvd around 3:35 p.m., in reference to a robbery.

Bartlesville Police shared photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle on their Facebook page.

If you have any information, you can contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.