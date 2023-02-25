9 New Tulsa County Deputies Graduate In Sheriff Office's First Academy Class

-

Nine new Tulsa County Deputies graduated in the Sheriffs Office’s first ever academy class. The graduation was held at the Tulsa Tech Peoria campus in front of the new deputies’ family and friends.

Law enforcement departments across the nation are battling staff shortage and the sheriff's office used to have to send cadets off to Ada for CLEET training. Now they can do their very own academy and can put more deputies in the field, quicker.

The new deputies just finished up four months of training and have been sworn in as the newest members of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

"Ever since I was a child it was a life long dream. I want to make a difference, be the positive outlook out there and I always want to do good for people,” said new deputy Steve Allen.

In the past, when the Sheriff's office sent cadets to Ada to get CLEET certified, only a couple of cadets at a time could go. This saves time and money for the department.

"More importantly it allowed us as a sheriff's office to instill our mission statement, our values, our direction, and the culture of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office into these cadets,” said Sheriff Vic Regalado.

Sheriff Regalado said teaching leadership during their training was paramount.

"They are the future leaders of this office and it is extremely important that we put out the best product, and we believe the citizens of Tulsa county expect nothing less,” said Regalado.

The group will start field training soon, where cadets will ride along with a deputy who will show them the ins and outs of patrolling.

Field training usually lasts about four months, then they are on their own.

"Barring everything else, their number one priority is service. Our motto at the sheriff's office is a total commitment to serving others and we stand by that motto,” said Regalado.

Deputy Allen is excited to get started, saying, "I just want to be able to try every single spot in the county and see where I fit most or where my niche is and just get as much experience as I can.”

The Sheriff said they hope to have a second academy starting in August.