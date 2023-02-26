Statewide Competition For High School Seniors At Tulsa Welding School

By: News On 6

High School seniors got to show off their welding talent on Saturday in a statewide competition at Tulsa Welding School.

Participants competed for not only titles, but scholarships that included full tuition for the first-prize winner.

Organizers say the event also helps bring students to the school as the demand for skilled welders is high right now.

"There's not enough people to fill the void, and it's very, very important that young people understand the career opportunities out there," said Chris Schuler, Director of Training and Student Services.

Everyone who competed received a $500 scholarship to Tulsa Welding School.