Fentanyl, Drug Money Recovered After Tulsa Traffic Stop


Saturday, February 25th 2023, 7:30 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police said they recovered fentanyl and drug money after a traffic stop and arrest.

Officers say the investigation started Thursday when they stopped a car near 61st and Memorial for several traffic violations.

They say a K-9 unit alerted officers to drugs in they car and they found 184 grams of fentanyl, packaged for sale, along with $2,200 from drug sales.

Police arrested a suspect for drug trafficking but have not released the suspect's identity as they continue investigating.

