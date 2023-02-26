Fentanyl, Drug Money Recovered After Tulsa Traffic Stop

Saturday, February 25th 2023, 7:30 pm
Tulsa Police said they recovered fentanyl and drug money after a traffic stop and arrest.
Officers say the investigation started Thursday when they stopped a car near 61st and Memorial for several traffic violations.
They say a K-9 unit alerted officers to drugs in they car and they found 184 grams of fentanyl, packaged for sale, along with $2,200 from drug sales.
Police arrested a suspect for drug trafficking but have not released the suspect's identity as they continue investigating.
