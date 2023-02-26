GRDA Closes Portion Of Grand Lake For Diesel Spill Cleanup

Saturday, February 25th 2023, 9:27 pm
The GRDA says environmental crews have cleaned up most of the spill but will keep Grays Hollow Cove closed as a precaution.
The authority says the spill was contained to the cove and the main lake was not impacted.
Crews will reevaluate on Monday and are asking people to stay away from the area until the cleanup is complete.
