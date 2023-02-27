Tornado Watch Issued For Tulsa, Surrounding Counties As Severe Weather Approaches

By: News On 6

TORNADO WATCH:

Tulsa, Wagoner Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Kay, Latimer, Lincoln, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Rogers and Sequoyah and Washington counties are under a Tornado Watch until 1 a.m.





A chilly and cloudy day is underway before a fast-moving line of storms sweeps across the state on Sunday evening, bringing strong winds, hail and the threat of tornados to parts of the state.

According to News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz, a powerful system will bring a significant severe weather risk, especially to areas around western and central Oklahoma on Sunday evening.

When Will Severe Weather Move Into Oklahoma?

Far western parts of the state could begin to see some effects of the storm system around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, but areas across the state can expect to see some spotty showers throughout the day.

Between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., the line of storms is expected to move through western Oklahoma and into the Tulsa area.

Around 10 p.m., the line of intense storms will march into Green Country, bringing the potential for some tornado spin-ups and some damaging winds.

The fast-moving line of storms is then expected to exit Green Country around 1 a.m.

What Are The Severe Weather Threats On Sunday?

Sunday's storms bring the threat of significantly damaging winds between 9 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday. winds could reach as high as 70 MPH in some areas.

Parts of the state will also see the threat of tornadoes on Sunday. According to Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz, there is the potential that a tornado could develop along the leading edge of the line of storms.



