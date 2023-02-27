Akdar Shrine Circus Returns To Expo Square For Annual Show

By: News On 6

Thousands of people are checking out the annual Akdar Shrine Circus in Tulsa this weekend.

Juggling acts, aerial performers and motorcycle daredevils are some of the many acts at the Expo Square.

This circus has been going on for almost 80 years in Tulsa.

Organizers say money raised goes toward the Shriners' mission to raise awareness for children with injuries and transporting kids to and from hospitals.

The final show starts at Sunday at 6:30 p.m.